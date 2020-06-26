Pakistan to arrive on Sunday for summer tour of England

The Pakistan squad will arrive on Sunday to begin preparing for their summer tour of England, including three Tests and three T20 internationals.

Prior to travel, there will be a final round of coronavirus testing to determine who can make the trip.

A total of 10 from an initial squad of 29 have already tested positive for COVID-19 and were set to join those who have previously received the all-clear in proceeding to a second screening round.

It is thought 10 positive cases - Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Shadab Khan, Fakhar Zaman, Imran Khan, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Hafeez, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Rizwan and Wahab Riaz - will not be on the charter flight from Lahore to Manchester, but the Pakistan Cricket Board will confirm their travelling group on Saturday.

Joe Root is set to lead England into a three-Test series against Pakistan later this summer

Reserves Bilal Asif, Imran Butt, Musa Khan and Mohammad Nawaz could make the trip in their stead, provided they test negative.

On arrival in England the squad will head to Blackfinch New Road, using Worcestershire's ground as their base and training camp during a mandatory 14-day quarantine.

The plan is then to move to Derbyshire's Incora County Ground on July 13 to begin internal warm-up matches ahead of the first Test.

The ECB say a behind-closed-doors schedule for the international fixtures will be announced in due course.

The West Indies are already in England and are preparing for the first Test, which starts a week next Wednesday.

Watch the first Test between England and West Indies live on Sky Sports Cricket from 10.30am on July 8.