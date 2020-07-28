Pakistan include Wahab Riaz and Sarfaraz Ahmed in squad for England Test series

Wahab Riaz expressed his desire to return to playing red-ball cricket in June this year having taken an indefinite break

Former captain Sarfaraz Ahmed and fast bowler Wahab Riaz have been selected in Pakistan's 20-man squad for the three-Test series against England.

Pakistan are scheduled to play three Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals between August and September, beginning at Emirates Old Trafford on August 5, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) had named a 29-man combined squad for the matches.

Wicketkeeper Sarfaraz was sacked as captain from all formats last year and his last Test was against South Africa in January 2019, with Mohammad Rizwan first-choice behind the stumps since then.

Wahab, whose last Test appearance was in October 2018, decided last year he was taking an indefinite break from the format.

Sarfaraz Ahmed will act as Pakistan's back-up wicket-keeper behind Mohammad Rizwan

Middle-order batsman Fawad Alam played his last Test match against New Zealand in November 2009 but is included in the squad ahead of Iftikhar Ahmed.

The PCB said the remaining nine players would continue to train with the squad for the T20 internationals, which follow the Test series.

England vs Pakistan Test series 1st Test: August 5-9, Emirates Old Trafford 2nd Test: August 13-17, The Ageas Bowl 3rd Test: Augus: 21-25, The Ageas Bowl

Manchester will host the opening Test with the next two matches at The Ageas Bowl in Southampton.

Pakistan were denied the opportunity of some crucial match practice on Monday after the final day of their intra-squad warm-up match in Derby was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

The squad is now due to have training sessions on Wednesday and Thursday before leaving Derby, which has been their bio-secure base for the past two weeks, for Manchester on Saturday.

Pakistan Test squad: Azhar Ali (c), Babar Azam, Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Faheem Ashraf, Fawad Alam, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan Sr, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Naseem Shah, Sarfaraz Ahmed (wk), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Sohail Khan, Usman Shinwari, Wahab Riaz, Yasir Shah

