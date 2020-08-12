Mohammad Hafeez: Pakistan all-rounder being isolated after biosecurity breach

Mohammad Hafeez is not among the 20 Pakistan players shortlisted for the Test series against England

Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez has been placed in isolation following a biosecurity breach where he posed for a photo with a member of the public.

The photo, which Hafeez posted on Twitter, was taken on the golf course adjacent to the Ageas Bowl's on-site hotel where the Pakistan team are staying. It is part of the squad's bio-secure bubble.

Hafeez tweeted: "Met an inspirational Young lady today morning at Golf course. She is 90+ & & living her life healthy & happily. Good healthy routine."

When alerted to the breach, Pakistan immediately placed Hafeez in isolation.

In a statement, Pakistan said: "As it was evident from the photograph that Hafeez had breached the two-metre social distancing protocol and following a consultation process with the team doctor, the team management has decided to isolate him until he returns a negative Covid-19 test.

"Hafeez underwent the Covid-19 test late Wednesday afternoon and the result is expected at some stage on Thursday.

"The decision to put Hafeez in isolation has been taken for his and, the safety and security of everyone around him.

"The team management believes it was an inadvertent mistake, but a good reminder for everyone on the importance of following the bio-secure protocols, which have been designed for the health and safety of everyone involved in the series.

"The team management has updated the England and Wales Cricket Board of its decision."

Hafeez is not among the 20 players shortlisted for the ongoing three-match Test series against England.

In June, he was named as one of 10 Pakistan players who tested positive for coronavirus.

However, the 39-year-old said a subsequent examination at a private laboratory in Lahore had cleared both him and his family of Covid-19, allowing him to travel to England for Pakistan's Test and T20 series.