Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul retires from all forms of cricket at the age of 36

Pakistan fast bowler Umar Gul has retired from all forms of cricket at the age of 36.

The paceman played 47 Test matches, 130 one-day internationals and 60 T20 internationals for his country between 2003 and 2016.

Gul is probably most noted for his success in T20 cricket with Pakistan and he was the leading wicket-taker at both the 2007 and 2009 World Twenty20 tournaments.

The seamer picked up 13 wickets in seven games in both competitions, helping Pakistan to the final in 2007 and then to the title two years later.

Gul recorded stunning figures of 5-6 against New Zealand at The Oval during the 2009 tournament in England, a feat he matched against South Africa in a T20I at Centurion in 2013.

Gul announced his retirement after his team Balochistan were eliminated from Pakistan's National T20 Cup on Friday night and was given a guard of honour by both his team-mates and players from their opponents, Southern Punjab.

"It has been an honour to represent my club, city, province and country at various levels for two decades," said Gul.

"I have thoroughly enjoyed my cricket, which has taught me the values of hard work, respect, commitment and determination.

"During this journey, I have had the pleasure of meeting numerous people who have helped and supported me in some way. I want to thank all those people as well as my team-mates and peers for their support.

"I owe a big thank you to the fans who supported me throughout my journey. They have been an inspiration, especially at times when the going was not great.

"Lastly, I thank my family for standing firmly behind me throughout my career and helping me to cherish my dreams of not only playing cricket but traveling across the country and globe."

Gul, whose later career was blighted by injury, took 987 professional wickets - 479 in first-class matches, 286 in List A cricket and 222 in T20 games.