Pakistan considered pulling out of New Zealand tour after training ban in isolation, says Misbah-ul-Haq

Pakistan head coach Misbah-ul-Haq says his side considered pulling out of their tour of New Zealand during their time in quarantine - before opting to play on for the fans.

Eight of Pakistan's 53-man touring party tested positive for coronavirus, prompting the New Zealand health ministry to revoke their training privileges during managed isolation.

New Zealand Cricket said it also learned some members of the Pakistan squad had contravened protocols on the first day in quarantine.

Pakistan were cleared to leave isolation this week and the tourists are now preparing for the first of three T20 internationals on December 18.

Misbah says Pakistan decided to play on so their fans could see some cricket

That white-ball series will be followed by two Tests, in Mount Maunganui from Boxing Day and Christchurch from January 3.

Misbah said: "You try and analyse things and think realistically about every possible angle. You think about how many days we need to prepare, how we are going to prepare, how to lift your team.

"We did discuss [pulling out of the tour] but then finally decided to say no to this option because when you invest this much time, then you have got to give it a shot.

"If we want to keep the game alive we have to make this sacrifice for fans sitting at home who want to watch the game and get entertained in this difficult time.

Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in the three T20 internationals and two Tests against New Zealand

"We, as players and coaches, are the biggest stakeholders and we have to keep on trying to give our every effort."

On Pakistan's lack of preparation time, Misbah added: "Whatever happened, we can't do much about it. What we can control is catching up with every minute and every moment we couldn't get.

"It's not easy to catch up with lost time and squeeze two weeks of work into one week but the players are responding well, getting to regain their focus back in the field.

"We are trying our best to work out how to get back into the zone, retain our best skills and regain our fitness levels.

"We are here with a mission. The main thing when we play any sports is to win and we are confident that we can do well."