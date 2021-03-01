PSL game between Islamabad and Quetta delayed until Tuesday after Fawad Ahmed tests positive for Covid-19

Fawad Ahmed, seen here playing for Perth Scorchers in the Big Bash, has tested positive for Covid-19

Monday's Pakistan Super League game between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators has been pushed back a day after Islamabad's Fawad Ahmed returned a positive Covid-19 test.

Leg-spinner Fawad showed symptoms two days ago and was immediately placed in isolation, his team Islamabad said.

All other players and staff members from Islamabad and Quetta have returned negative tests and the sides will now meet on Tuesday, with the game starting at 2pm UK time

Monday's game was initially due to be delayed for two hours, from 2pm to 4pm UK time, but the decision was then taken to play the match on Tuesday instead.

One of our players, Fawad Ahmed tested positive for Covid and was immediately put in isolation 2 days ago. All other Islamabad United players & members have tested negative & have been cleared to play.



We wish Fawad a speedy recovery.#Sherus are ready to roar tonight!! https://t.co/ry0l6L3akx — Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) March 1, 2021

Thanks for all the kind messages, please keep remember me in ur prayers, much needed 🙌🏽 @IsbUnited @thePSLt20, and please everyone stay safe 👍🏽 — Fawad Ahmed (@bachaji23) March 1, 2021

Pakistan-born Fawad, 39, played three one-day internationals and two T20 internationals for Australia in 2013.

He took 1-40 during Islamabad's six-wicket defeat to Peshawar Zalmi on February 27, dismissing Yorkshire batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore for 46.

Watch Islamabad United take on Quetta Gladiators live on Sky Sports Cricket from 1.50pm on Tuesday.