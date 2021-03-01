PSL game between Islamabad and Quetta delayed until Tuesday after Fawad Ahmed tests positive for Covid-19
Leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed showed symptoms at the weekend and was immediately placed in isolation, say Islamabad United; all other players and staff from Islamabad and opposition Quetta Gladiators return negative tests; Monday's match pushed back until 2pm UK time on Tuesday
Monday's Pakistan Super League game between Islamabad United and Quetta Gladiators has been pushed back a day after Islamabad's Fawad Ahmed returned a positive Covid-19 test.
Leg-spinner Fawad showed symptoms two days ago and was immediately placed in isolation, his team Islamabad said.
All other players and staff members from Islamabad and Quetta have returned negative tests and the sides will now meet on Tuesday, with the game starting at 2pm UK time
Monday's game was initially due to be delayed for two hours, from 2pm to 4pm UK time, but the decision was then taken to play the match on Tuesday instead.
One of our players, Fawad Ahmed tested positive for Covid and was immediately put in isolation 2 days ago. All other Islamabad United players & members have tested negative & have been cleared to play.— Islamabad United (@IsbUnited) March 1, 2021
We wish Fawad a speedy recovery.
Thanks for all the kind messages, please keep remember me in ur prayers, much needed 🙌🏽 @IsbUnited @thePSLt20, and please everyone stay safe 👍🏽— Fawad Ahmed (@bachaji23) March 1, 2021
Pakistan-born Fawad, 39, played three one-day internationals and two T20 internationals for Australia in 2013.
He took 1-40 during Islamabad's six-wicket defeat to Peshawar Zalmi on February 27, dismissing Yorkshire batsman Tom Kohler-Cadmore for 46.
