Pakistan Super League to resume from June 1; season had been suspended in March due to Covid
Pakistan Super League to resume on June 1 with final set for June 20; all games to be held at Karachi's National Stadium; season had been suspended in March after Covid-19 outbreak which saw seven people, including six players, record positive coronavirus tests
Last Updated: 11/04/21 1:16pm
The remaining 20 matches of this year's Pakistan Super League will take place in Karachi's National Stadium in June, the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced.
The PSL - which was suspended in March after a Covid-19 outbreak which saw seven people, including six players, record positive tests - will resume on June 1 with the final to be held on June 20.
Teams will begin a mandatory seven-day quarantine period from May 22 before Lahore Qalandars take on Islamabad United in the first match back.
Defending champions Karachi Kings will be in action the following day when they face Multan Sultans.
Fourteen of the scheduled 34 matches had been completed before the suspension in March.
Pakistan Super League revised schedule
June 1: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United
June 2: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings
June 3: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators
June 4: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars
June 5: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings; Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators
June 6: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings
June 7: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars
June 8 : Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi
June 9: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars
June 10: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings
June 11: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United
June 12: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi; Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars
June 13: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi
June 14: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars
June 16: Qualifier (1 vs 2)
June 17: Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4)
June 18: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier vs winner Eliminator 1)
June 20: Final