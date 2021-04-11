Pakistan Super League to resume from June 1; season had been suspended in March due to Covid

Mohammad Hafeez's Lahore Qalandars will face Islamabad United when the Pakistan Super League resumes in Karachi on June 1

The remaining 20 matches of this year's Pakistan Super League will take place in Karachi's National Stadium in June, the Pakistan Cricket Board has announced.

The PSL - which was suspended in March after a Covid-19 outbreak which saw seven people, including six players, record positive tests - will resume on June 1 with the final to be held on June 20.

Teams will begin a mandatory seven-day quarantine period from May 22 before Lahore Qalandars take on Islamabad United in the first match back.

Defending champions Karachi Kings will be in action the following day when they face Multan Sultans.

Fourteen of the scheduled 34 matches had been completed before the suspension in March.

Mohammad Rizwan is the captain of Multan Sultans, who will play defending champions Karachi Kings on June 2

Pakistan Super League revised schedule

June 1: Lahore Qalandars vs Islamabad United

June 2: Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings

June 3: Islamabad United vs Quetta Gladiators

June 4: Peshawar Zalmi vs Lahore Qalandars

June 5: Islamabad United vs Karachi Kings; Multan Sultans vs Quetta Gladiators

June 6: Peshawar Zalmi vs Karachi Kings

June 7: Quetta Gladiators vs Lahore Qalandars

June 8 : Multan Sultans vs Peshawar Zalmi

June 9: Islamabad United vs Lahore Qalandars

June 10: Quetta Gladiators vs Karachi Kings

June 11: Multan Sultans vs Islamabad United

June 12: Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi; Karachi Kings vs Lahore Qalandars

June 13: Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi

June 14: Multan Sultans vs Lahore Qalandars

June 16: Qualifier (1 vs 2)

June 17: Eliminator 1 (3 vs 4)

June 18: Eliminator 2 (loser Qualifier vs winner Eliminator 1)

June 20: Final