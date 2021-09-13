Pakistan add Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander to coaching staff for T20 World Cup

Matthew Hayden will take on the role of batting consultant for Pakistan at the T20 World Cup in the UAE

Newly-elected Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ramiz Raja has announced that Matthew Hayden and Vernon Philander have signed up to coach Pakistan at the Twenty20 World Cup which begins next month.

Former head coach Misbah-ul-Haq and bowling coach Waqar Younis stepped down from their respective roles shortly after the World Cup squad was named last week and former Australia opener Hayden and ex-South Africa all-rounder Philander will join the new coaching set-up for the tournament as batting and bowling consultant respectively.

"Hayden is Australian, I feel he can bring some aggression into the team. He has World Cup experience, he was a world-class player," Raja said.

Vernon Philander retired from international cricket at the start of 2020 and will now work with Pakistan's bowlers

"An Australian occupying the dressing room will have a lot of benefits.... This Pakistan team can win the World Cup, it just needs an improvement of 10 per cent."

Raja, who played more than 250 international matches for Pakistan from 1984 to 1997, replaces Ehsan Mani who stepped down from his role last month.

After his retirement, Raja became a cricket commentator. The 59-year-old served as the PCB chief executive from 2003 to 2004.

Pakistan vs New Zealand Live on

"One of my key focuses will be to help introduce in the Pakistan men's cricket team the same culture, mindset, attitude and approach that once made Pakistan one of the most feared cricket playing nations," Raja said.

"Obviously, as a former cricketer, my other priority will be to look into the welfare of our past and present cricketers.

"The game has and will always be about the cricketers and, as such, they deserve more recognition and respect from their parent institution."