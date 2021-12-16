West Indies' tour of Pakistan off after nine Covid-19 cases in visiting camp

Akeal Hosein, centre, is one of the three latest West Indies players to test positive for Covid-19

West Indies' ongoing tour of Pakistan is off after nine members of the touring party tested positive for Covid-19.

The series was thrown into doubt when wicketkeeper Shai Hope, spinner Akeal Hosein and all-rounder Justin Greaves, along with assistant coach Roddy Estwick and physician Akshai Mansingh, were found to be positive after Wednesday's tests.

Fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell and all-rounders Roston Chase and Kyle Mayers had earlier tested positive after arriving in Pakistan.

West Indies' cricket board met with its Pakistan counterpart on Thursday to discuss whether to call off the rest of the white-ball tour, which was due to be live on Sky Sports.

"Taking into consideration both the teams' welfare as well as limited resources in the West Indies side for the ODIs, it has been agreed that the series... will be postponed and rescheduled for early June 2022," they said in a joint statement.

Pakistan beat West Indies by nine runs in the second T20 in Karachi to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.