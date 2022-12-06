Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf ruled out of rest of England Test series through injury

Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been ruled out of the rest of the home Test series against England after suffering a quadricep strain, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Tuesday.

Rauf made his Test debut in the opening Test in Rawalpindi but suffered the injury during a fielding mishap on day one when he rolled over the ball.

The 28-year-old managed to bowl 13 overs in the first innings but did not feature in Pakistan's bowling attack in the second.

England completed a famous 74-run victory over Pakistan late in Monday's final session in Rawalpindi to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

"A grade-II strain in right quad has ruled Haris Rauf out of the Test series against England," the PCB said in a statement.

"The fast bowler underwent an MRI during the first day's play of the Rawalpindi Test after he rolled over the ball while fielding.

"The scans and the subsequent assessment by the PCB medical staff concluded that the fast bowler suffered a grade-II strain.

"Haris will travel to Lahore where he will begin his rehabilitation at the National High Performance Centre."

The loss of Rauf is the latest setback for the hosts after fast bowler Shaheen Shah Afridi was ruled out of the series due to appendicitis surgery and rehab on his right knee.

Pakistan are yet to name Rauf's replacement.

What's next?

The second Test takes place in Multan from Friday (build-up starts at 4.30am on Sky Sports Cricket and Sky Sports Main Event ahead of the first ball at 5am) with Pakistan looking to level up the series ahead of the final fixture in Karachi from December 17, which is also live on Sky Sports.