Indian Premier League: T20 tournament suspended for one week as Pakistan-India tensions escalate

Indian Premier League has been suspended for one week as tensions against Pakistan continue to rise; remainder of Pakistan Super League season has moved to UAE; there are 10 English players in the IPL and seven in the PSL

Eden Gardens had been scheduled to host the IPL final on May 25

The Indian Premier League has been suspended for one week as tensions between India and Pakistan continue to escalate.

The news comes a day after the Pakistan Super League (PSL) moved the remainder of its season to the UAE.

An IPL statement read: "The remainder of ongoing IPL 2025 suspended with immediate effect for one week.

"The decision was taken by the IPL Governing Council after due consultation with all key stakeholders following the representations from most of the franchisees, who conveyed the concern and sentiments of their players, and also the views of the broadcaster, sponsors and fans.

"While the BCCI reposes full faith in the strength and preparedness of our armed forces, the board considered it prudent to act in the collective interest of all stakeholders."

That decision came following an emergency meeting after a drone fell within the Rawalpindi Stadium complex, which Pakistan says was from India.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Friday morning there has been regular dialogue with the 10 English players involved in the competition through a combination of the ECB, their security advisers, and the Professional Cricketers' Association (PCA).

Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Liam Livingstone, Phil Salt, Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Reece Topley, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton have all featured this year.

The IPL is one of the most lucrative cricket tournaments in the world and still has 12 games to be played in the group stage before the knockout rounds.

In 2009, the IPL was held in South Africa due to security concerns surrounding India's elections.

India's upcoming Test tour of England, which takes place from June-August, is expected to go ahead as planned, the ECB confirmed.

What has happened on the India-Pakistan border?

On Wednesday, India carried out missile strikes in Pakistan's Punjab province and Pakistan-administered parts of Kashmir, which a military spokesperson said had killed at least 31 civilians and wounded 46.

India explained its original strikes were in retaliation for the terrorist attack on April 22, in which at least 26 people were shot dead.

India accused Pakistan of supporting those behind the attack - an allegation Pakistan has denied.