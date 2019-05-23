Virat Kohli says Jofra Archer's pace makes England fast bowler intimidating prospect

India skipper Virat Kohli was talking at the ICC's Captain's Day

India captain Virat Kohli says Jofra Archer's pace will make the England fast bowler an "intimidating" prospect to face at this summer's ICC Cricket World Cup.

Kohli kept close tabs on Archer's progress for Rajasthan Royals in this year's Indian Premier League and says his inclusion in England's 15-man squad was made with "good reason".

On Tuesday Archer revealed in an interview with Sky Sports News that he is eager to take Kohli's wicket when the sides meet at Edgbaston on June 30.

"Did he say that? I had no idea - that's news to me," Kohli told the ICC's website "We don't really focus on these things. We don't really focus on whether an individual wants to get you out or whether you're spoken of more or things like that.

"Our focus is on contributing to the team. I take a lot of pride in performing for the team, and making impact performances in every game. If Jofra said that, it's a big compliment. Because he himself is a world-class bowler."

Kohli went on to describe his observations of Archer during their clashes in the Indian Premier League.

"The way he's come about in the IPL the last couple of years I've seen him, there's good reason why he was fast-tracked into playing for England in a tournament like the World Cup," said Kohli.

"I think he's probably going to be their X factor, because he holds a skillset that's very different from anyone else. He can generate a lot of pace, which can be intimidating. You don't really expect that because of his run-up.

"And the way he's built, he's a great athlete. He's going to be a delight to watch in the World Cup. I personally would be watching his bowling as well - whatever I've seen of him, he's been very, very impressive."

