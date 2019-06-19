India batsman Shikhar Dhawan to miss remainder of Cricket World Cup

Shikhar Dhawan will remain in a cast until mid-July

Shikhar Dhawan has been ruled out of India’s squad for the remainder of the Cricket World Cup with a fractured left hand.

The Indian opener suffered the injury during the victory over Australia. He was struck by a bouncer by Pat Cummins but managed to go on and score a century.

India vs Afghanistan Live on

Dhawan, who will remain in a cast until mid-July, has since remained with the squad but it has been determined that he play no further part in the tournament.

KL Rahul is set to continue deputising for Dhawan after starting against Pakistan, there has been no announcement yet about who will replace him in the squad.