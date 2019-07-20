MS Dhoni to miss India's tour of West Indies for army service

MS Dhoni will miss India's tour of the West Indies for army service

MS Dhoni will miss India's tour of the West Indies in August in order to serve with his army regiment.

The 38-year-old will link up with the Parachute Regiment of the Territorial Army, where he is an Honorary Lieutenant Colonel, while India play Jason Holder's men in three T20Is and three ODIs.

Dhoni played his 350th ODI as India lost to New Zealand in the semi-finals of the World Cup and has made no announcement as yet on whether he is planning to retire from international cricket.

"This has nothing to do with retirement," a BCCI source said of Dhoni, who has scored 10,773 ODI runs and hit 10 tons and 73 half-centuries in the format at an average of 50.57.

"He has had a long season where he played the IPL with a sore back and then also played in the World Cup with an injury and he felt that it was important to take a break and come back fresh."

Rishabh Pant should keep wicket in Dhoni's absence

Rishabh Pant is set to keep wicket for India in the white-ball games against West Indies, although the squad is yet to be announced.

The limited-overs games will be followed by a two-Test series, in Antigua and Jamaica, which will form part of the inaugural World Test Championship.

Sat, Aug 3: 1st Twenty20 international, Lauderhill

Sun, Aug 4: 2nd Twenty20 international, Lauderhill

Tue, Aug 6: 3rd Twenty20 international, Guyana

Thu, Aug 8: 1st one-day international, Guyana

Sun, Aug 11: 2nd one-day international, Trinidad

Wed, Aug 14: 3rd one-day international, Trinidad

Thu, Aug 22 - Mon, Aug 26: 1st Test, Antigua

Fri, Aug 30 - Tue, Sep 3: 2nd Test, Jamaica