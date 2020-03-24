Cricket in Mumbai: Nasser Hussain goes in search of India's cricket soul

Nasser Hussain takes a stroll through south Mumbai and visits the cricket-filled Maidans in part one of our series on the sport in the region

Does the true soul of cricket abide in Mumbai? Nasser Hussain set out to answer that question a few years ago.

In our three-part series, the ex-England captain headed to Mumbai, visiting the Maidans and some of the city's notable cricketing figures, including Ravi Shastri, who insisted the game is in the "blood" off all Mumbai people.

In part one, Nasser travelled to the cricket-filled Maidans and even did a spot of fielding - but wonders why there is a lack of girls playing.

We also dropped in at Bombay Gymkhana, where the first Test in India was played in 1933 against Douglas Jardine's England to highlight the contrast between the haves and the have-nots.

Shastri, Sachin Tendulkar and Prithvi Shaw shared their insights into the commitment and spirit of cricketers in the region, with current India star Shaw discussing his whopping score of 546, while Nasser also went to meet young India Women star Jemimah Rodrigues.