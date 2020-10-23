Indian great Kapil Dev stable after chest surgery in Delhi

Former India captain Kapil Dev has received messages of support from across the cricketing world

Legendary all-rounder Kapil Dev is stable after undergoing an emergency coronary angioplasty having suffered chest pain.

Dev, who captained India to their 1983 World Cup triumph, was admitted after midnight at the Delhi hospital and underwent the procedure in the early hours on Friday.

"Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision..." the hospital said in a statement. "Mr Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days."

Dev, 61, took 434 wickets at an average of under 30 in 131 Tests, as well as 253 scalps in 225 one-day internationals before retiring in 1994.

He remains the only player in Test history to have combined taking more than 400 wickets with scoring in excess of 5,000 runs.

He was named by Wisden as the Indian cricketer of the century in 2002.

The BCCI said on Twitter: "Wishing the @therealkapildev a swift recovery. The nation is well aware of his grit and spirit and we are very sure he will be out of the hospital soon."

Take care @therealkapildev! Praying for your quick recovery. Get well soon Paaji. 🙏🏼 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 23, 2020

Praying for your speedy recovery. 🙏🏻 Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2020

Get well soon Kapil Paaji. Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) October 23, 2020

Omg!! Wish you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev paaji. — Ashwin 🇮🇳 (@ashwinravi99) October 23, 2020

Thinking of you and wishing you a speedy recovery, @therealkapildev!



Get well soon, sending healthy vibes in your direction! 🙏 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) October 23, 2020