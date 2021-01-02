Sourav Ganguly: Former India captain hospitalised with chest pains

Former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalised in Kolkata with chest pains

BCCI president and former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been hospitalised in Kolkata after experiencing chest pains.

Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal, the Indian state where Ganguly was born, said on Twitter that he had suffered a "mild cardiac arrest".

According to the Press Trust of India, the 48-year-old complained of chest pains after a workout session on Friday and was subsequently taken to hospital on Saturday.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah tweeted that Ganguly was "stable and responding well to treatment" and wished for the former batsman's "speedy recovery".

Ganguly played 113 Tests for India between 1996 and 2008, scoring 16 hundreds, 35 half-centuries and 7,212 runs.

The left-hander also played in 311 one-day internationals between 1992 and 2007, amassing 11,363 runs, a tally only eclipsed for India by Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) and Virat Kohli (12,040).

Ganguly scored 22 ODI tons and 72 half-centuries.

He took over as president of the Indian cricket board in October 2019.

