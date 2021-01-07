Sourav Ganguly discharged from hospital: India legend and BCCI president says he is 'fine'

Sourav Ganguly played in 311 one-day internationals between 1992 and 2007

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has been discharged from hospital, the Indian cricket board (BCCI) have confirmed.

Ganguly, also the BCCI president, was hospitalised on Saturday after he complained of chest discomfort while exercising on a treadmill at his home gym.

"I thank the doctors at the hospital for the treatment," Ganguly said to his fans waiting outside the hospital. "I am absolutely fine. Hopefully, I will be ready to fly soon."

Ganguly's return to activity may offer clarity following media reports that the Indian cricket team, currently in Australia, might refuse to play their final test in Brisbane if they were to be forced into strict quarantine there.

Ganguly played 113 Tests for India between 1996 and 2008, scoring 16 hundreds, 35 half-centuries and 7,212 runs.

The left-hander also played in 311 one-day internationals between 1992 and 2007, amassing 11,363 runs, a tally only eclipsed for India by Sachin Tendulkar (18,426) and Virat Kohli (12,040).

Ganguly scored 22 ODI tons and 72 half-centuries.

He took over as president of the Indian cricket board in October 2019.

Meanwhile, India skipper Ajinkya Rahane sidestepped all questions about a potential Brisbane boycott on Wednesday and said such issues were for the "BCCI and the team management".