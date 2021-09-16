Virat Kohli will step down as India's Twenty20 captain after the ICC T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli will lead India for the last time in T20s during the ICC T20 World Cup

Virat Kohli has announced that he will step down as India's Twenty20 captain after the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup.

Kohli, 32, confirmed his decision on Twitter - citing the "immense workload" he has dealt with over the last eight to nine years of his career.

