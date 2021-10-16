Virat Kohli says MS Dhoni's role as India mentor will boost team's T20 World Cup chances

Virat Kohli is aiming to lead India to their second World T20 Cup triumph

India captain Virat Kohli believes the presence of predecessor MS Dhoni as a team mentor can give his side the edge in their bid to win the T20 World Cup.

Dhoni, who captained India to victory at the inaugural World T20 tournament in 2007, has led them in every edition to date, including their defeat to Sri Lanka in the final seven years ago.

Now the 40-year-old - who remained evasive on his future as a player after overseeing Chennai Super Kings' IPL triumph on Friday - will link up with India's squad in a mentoring role.

"MS is excited to be back, although he's always been a mentor for all of us," said Kohli.

Virat Kohli (L) was a player under MS Dhoni's captaincy at the last T20 World Cup in 2016

"He has an opportunity to do it again and work with the younger guys who are playing in a major tournament in the early stages of their careers.

"We want to use the experience he's gained over the years and have conversations with him around the game. Tactical inputs, intricate details of where the game is going and how we can improve by small margins.

"We're absolutely delighted to have him back. His presence will certainly boost the morale of the team even further and give us even more confidence than we have as a team."

Kohli's side are rated as the bookies' favourites to win the trophy ahead of England, who they face in a warm-up game in Dubai on Monday.

India also take on Australia in a practice match before launching their campaign with an enticing clash against arch-rivals Pakistan on Sunday October 24, live on Sky Sports Cricket.

Kohli refused to be drawn on reports that former India batsman Rahul Dravid will replace outgoing coach Ravi Shastri after the tournament, saying: "I honestly have no idea about what's exactly happening on that front yet.

MS Dhoni will link up with India's World T20 squad in a mentoring role, having just captained Chennai Super Kings to the IPL title

"Winning the World Cup is definitely our goal like any other team. But I think what we've been able to create in the last five, six years is beyond titles and tournaments, to be honest.

"We've been able to create a culture which I think is going to be lasting a long time, where people want to be the best they can be, the fittest they can be.

"But winning an ICC tournament will definitely be a wonderful moment for all of us, something that we're absolutely motivated to do and we'll give everything we have."

