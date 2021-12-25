Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh announces retirement from cricket at age of 41

Former India of-spinner Harbhajan Singh has announced his retirement from cricket at the age of 41.

Harbhajan played 103 Tests, 236 one-day internationals and 28 T20 internationals for his country between 1998 and 2016, picking up 7111 wickets in total.

He took 417 Test wickets - placing him 14th on the all-time list and fourth among India bowlers, behind only Anil Kumble, Kapil Dev and Ravichandran Ashwin - with a further 269 scalps in ODI cricket and 25 in T20Is.

All good things come to an end and today as I bid adieu to the game that has given me everything in life, I would like to thank everyone who made this 23-year-long journey beautiful and memorable.

My heartfelt thank you 🙏 Grateful .https://t.co/iD6WHU46MU — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) December 24, 2021

Hearty congratulations to my great mate @harbhajan_singh on a remarkable career! A tremendous exponent of off-spin, a gifted batsman and a true competitor who fashioned many a wonderful Indian victory. Best wishes for the future, Bhajji, go well! pic.twitter.com/xEMTpGBru3 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 24, 2021

Harbhajan made his India debut in a Test against Australia in 1998 and was a crucial part of the sides that won the 2011 50-over World Cup on home soil and the inaugural T20 World Cup, in South Africa, in 2007.

Since last playing for India, he has continued to play in the Indian Premier League, most recently for Kolkata Knight Riders earlier this year.

Harbhajan is the fifth-most successful bowler in IPL history, with 150 wickets in 163 matches, and won the tournament on four occasions, three times with Mumbai Indians and once with Chennai Super Kings.