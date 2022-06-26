India captain Rohit Sharma doubtful for England Test after testing positive for Covid-19

India captain Rohit Sharma has tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the next week's Test against England

India skipper Rohit Sharma is a doubt for next week's rescheduled fifth Test against England after testing positive for Covid-19.

Sharma did not bat on Saturday in India's second innings during their warm-up match against Leicestershire and is now in self-isolation.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India said in a statement on their official website: "Team India captain Mr Rohit Sharma has tested positive for COVID-19 following a Rapid Antigen Test (RAT) conducted on Saturday.

"He is currently in isolation at the team hotel and is under the care of the BCCI Medical Team. An RT-PCR test will be conducted on Sunday to ascertain his CT value."

Sharma, who scored 25 in India's first innings against Leicestershire at the Uptonsteel County Ground, has only five days to prove his fitness in time to face England.

The fifth Test was rescheduled for Friday, July 1 after it was postponed last September following a Covid outbreak in the India camp.