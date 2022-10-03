Jasprit Bumrah ruled out of T20 World Cup for India

Jasprit Bumrah will not be taking part in the T20 World Cup after being ruled out through injury

The BCCI medical team took the decision following a "detailed assessment and in consultation with the specialists".

It is far from unexpected news, with the 28-year-old fast bowler having been sent for specialist consultations in Bengaluru following his withdrawal from the ongoing series against South Africa, but it is a decision the India camp was hoping to avoid.

Bumrah's absence is another huge blow to India who also lost all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja to a knee injury that required surgery last month.

Following Bumrah's withdrawal, the BCCI said it will name a replacement for the bowler in the squad for the tournament soon.

Bumrah's place could go to Mohammed Shami, who was named as a reserve to the 15-man squad alongside fellow seamer Deepak Chahar, but Mohammed Siraj is also likely to come into the conversation after being called up as cover for the last two games against the Proteas.

Bumrah has been an important part of India's bowling attack, with his express pace and yorkers proving difficult for batters to handle, especially during the death overs in T20 cricket.

He has taken 70 international T20 wickets in 60 matches since 2016.

India have until October 15 to make any changes to their squad, and their first match is on October 23 against Pakistan at the MCG in Melbourne.