Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun scores century on Ranji Trophy debut, just as his father did in 1988

Arjun Tendulkar matched his legendary father Sachin Tendulkar by scoring a century on his first-class debut in the Ranji Trophy.

Arjun, 23, made his 120 from 207 balls batting at No 7 for Goa against Rajasthan - 34 years after Sachin had notched an unbeaten 100 while playing for Mumbai against Gujarat at the age of 15.

Arjun, who is primarily a fast bowler, joined Goa from Mumbai at the start of the season seeking more opportunities to play.

The left-hander has featured in seven List A games and nine T20s during his career but the ongoing match against Rajasthan is his first in red-ball cricket.

Image: Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-scorer in men's Test and one-day international cricket

Arjun was Goa's joint leading wicket-taker with eight scalps in the 50-over Vijay Hazare Trophy this season, while he picked up a further 10 in the 20-over Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

He is part of the Mumbai Indians squad in the IPL but is yet to play a game for the franchise.

Arjun's father Sachin is the leading run-scorer in men's Test cricket history with 15,921 across his 200 matches in the format between 1989 and 2013.

The 49-year-old also heads the one-day international run-scoring charts with 18,426 in 463 matches and amassed 100 international centuries - 51 in Tests and 49 in ODIs.