Kuldeep Yadav spins India to victory over Bangladesh in first Test

Wrist-spinner Kuldeep Yadav took a career-best match-haul of 8-113 as India secured a 188-run victory against Bangladesh in the first Test to go up 1-0 in the two-match series.

Kuldeep followed his 5-40 in the first innings, with 3-73 as Bangladesh were bowled out for 324 in their second innings on Sunday in the chase of a mammoth total of 513 in Chittagong.

Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan counterattacked with 84 off 108, smashing six fours and six sixes but the hosts lost its last four wickets in less than an hour of the fifth day after resuming at 272-6. Shakib alone scored 44 of 52 runs Bangladesh made on the final day

"It was a hard-fought Test match and we had to really work hard for this win," India's stand-in captain KL Rahul, who took charge in place of the injured Rohit Sharma, said. "Really happy we did that."

Pacer Mohammed Siraj (1-67) claimed the wicket of Mehidy Hasan for 13 in just second over of the day to dampen any hopes Bangladesh might have had of taking the game deep into the final day.

With partners running out, Shakib went on the attack against the spinners but went for one big shot too many and was bowled was bowled by Kuldeep.

Left-arm spinner Axar Patel who finished with 4-77, got the wicket of Taijul Islam (four) and Kuldeep wrapped it up by dismissing Ebadot Hossain for a duck.

Image: Bangladesh's Zakir Hasan celebrates scoring his maiden Test century

On Saturday, opener Zakir Hasan scored his maiden Test century and Najmul Hossain scored 67 as part of a 124-run opening stand to give Bangladesh a flicker of hope of saving the game. Kuldeep and Patel then wrestled control firmly in India's favour as the hosts lost 6-114 later on day four.

India scored 404 in its first innings and took a 254-run lead after dismissing Bangladesh for 150.

A maiden century by opener Shubhman Gill (110) and a 19th Test hundred by Cheteshwar Pujara (102 not out), who also made 90 in the first innings lifted India to 258-2 declared in its second innings to set Bangladesh a record chase of 513 runs.

"It was a really good wicket to bat on, but we didn't bat well [in the first innings]," Bangladesh captain Shakib said.

"Playing after five to six months, it wasn't ideal but there should be no excuses. Lot of credit to India the way they bowled."