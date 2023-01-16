Virat Kohli hits 166 as India record largest-ever victory in ODI cricket with 317-run thrashing of Sri Lanka

Virat Kohli led India to the greatest margin of victory by runs in the history of one-day international cricket as Sri Lanka were humiliated in Thiruvananthapuram.

Kohli's unbeaten 166 from 110 balls, the mainstay of India's huge 50-over total of 390-5, set up a record 317-run victory and 3-0 series whitewash, with Sri Lanka skittled for 73 in just 22 overs in reply.

The previous biggest ODI win by runs was New Zealand's 290-run victory over Ireland in Aberdeen in 2008.

Kohli moved to within three centuries of equalling Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI hundreds with a blistering effort on a slow surface.

The former India captain now has 46 hundreds in the format and 10 against Sri Lanka - the most of any batter against a single opposition.

Shubman Gill (116 off 97 balls) compiled his second ODI century in a second-wicket partnership of 131 with Kohli, while skipper Rohit Sharma made 42 at the top of the order before Shreyas Iyer hit 38 from 32 balls as India scored 116 from the last 10 overs.

Sri Lanka's innings soon disintegrated as Mohammed Siraj reduced them to 39-6 in the 12th over - Siraj finished with ODI-best figures of 4-32 from his 10 overs.

Kuldeep Yadav (2-16) and Mohammed Shami (2-20) also chipped in as Sri Lanka's despair grew.

Just three Sri Lanka batters reached double figures, opener Nuwanidu Fernando top-scoring with 19.