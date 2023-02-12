Women's T20 World Cup: Jemimah Rodrigues helps steer India to winning start over Pakistan in tense contest

Jemimah Rodrigues and Richa Ghosh helped India make a winning start to the Women's T20 World Cup after a tense contest against Pakistan at Cape Town.

Needing 41 from the last four overs, this Group B match between the neighbouring countries was on a knife edge but Rodrigues and Ghosh profited from some wayward bowling and several fielding mistakes.

Ghosh clattered three-successive fours off Aiman Anwer to swing the pendulum towards India, while Rodrigues sealed a seven-wicket win with an over to spare by driving Fatima Sana for her eighth four.

India vs Pakistan - score summary Pakistan 149-4 from 20 overs: Maroof (68no off 55), Naseem (43no off 25); Yadav (2-21), Vastrakar (1-30) India 151-3 from 19 overs: Rodrigues (53no off 38), Ghosh (31no off 20); Sandhu (2-15), Iqbal (1-25)

That took Rodrigues past her half-century as she finished unbeaten on 53 from 38 balls while 19-year-old Ghosh contributed 31 off 20 deliveries in an unbroken 58-run stand.

Radha Yadav had earlier taken 2-21 as Pakistan were restricted to 149-4 after winning the toss, with captain Bismah Maroof anchoring the innings as she finished on 68 not out from 55 balls.

Ayesha Naseem clattered two fours and two sixes in her unbeaten 43 from 25 balls in an unbroken 81-run stand that added some late impetus but their total ultimately proved insufficient.

What's next?

Both India and Pakistan are next in action on Wednesday. India are taking on West Indies at 1pm before Pakistan face Ireland at 5pm.

The competition continues on Monday with Ireland against England (1pm) before hosts South Africa take on New Zealand (5pm), all live on Sky Sports Cricket.