New Zealand move second in ICC Test rankings for first time

New Zealand have won six of their last seven Test series

New Zealand have risen to No 2 in the Test rankings for the first time following South Africa's 2-0 home defeat to Sri Lanka.

The Black Caps - now behind only top-ranked India - have switched places with the Proteas after the latter lost a Test series at home to an Asian side for the first time in their history.

3:34 Sri Lanka sealed a historic Test series win in South Africa after completing an eight-wicket victory in Port Elizabeth Sri Lanka sealed a historic Test series win in South Africa after completing an eight-wicket victory in Port Elizabeth

New Zealand have won six of their last seven Test series - including at home to England and against Pakistan in the UAE - with the only blip coming when they lost at home to South Africa in 2017.

Kane Williamson's men will be looking for their fifth straight series victory and to consolidate their lofty ranking when they meet Bangladesh in three Tests over the next few weeks, all of which are live on Sky Sports.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh Live on

The first Test starts in Hamilton on Wednesday, live on Sky Sports Cricket from 9.55pm, with further games in Wellington and Christchurch.

England are in fifth in the Test rankings, sandwiched between fourth-placed Australia and sixth-placed Sri Lanka.