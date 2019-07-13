Kane Williamson says New Zealand have 'a lot left' for World Cup final with England

Kane Williamson says New Zealand should cherish making the World Cup final

Kane Williamson says New Zealand have "a lot left" as they look to win the World Cup for the first time and deny England a maiden title at Lord's on Sunday.

Williamson's Black Caps only made the semi-finals on net run-rate, ahead of Pakistan, after losing their final three group games, including a 119-run defeat to England in Durham.

However, New Zealand upset India to win a low-scoring thriller in the last four and will now aim to go one better than the 2015 World Cup when they lost to Australia in the final.

0:48 Williamson says being labelled underdogs doesn't hold a lot of meaning for his team ahead of the game with England Williamson says being labelled underdogs doesn't hold a lot of meaning for his team ahead of the game with England

"We want to execute our plans as best we can and if we do that we have every chance," Williamson told Sky Sports while being interviewed by former Kiwi skipper Brendon McCullum.

"We have quietly achieved to this point and we feel like we have a lot left. The guys are extremely excited - it's pretty special. It is an experience you may or may not have again, especially at a venue like this.

"Guys in this group won't play in a World Cup all together again. We should truly appreciate the experiences we are about to have and enjoy the day."

McCullum captained the Black Caps to the final four years ago when the tournament was held in New Zealand and Australia.

Brendon McCullum's blistering batting propelled New Zealand to the World Cup final in 2015

Williamson says defeat did not detract from a superb competition for the side - and says the fact they have made the showpiece piece game once again, this time without McCullum, is special.

"We were in a similar position in a different location four years ago," said Williamson, who admits England will be favourites at Lord's.

"There have been differences between those campaigns that have made them equally enjoyable but my reflections on 2015 were really positive. Losing the final didn't take a lot away.

"I really enjoyed all the experiences we had. It was something new to New Zealand, certainly in my memory of us as a side. We were front runners for a large part of it.

1:50 Carried by Kane Williamson for much of the tournament, here's how the Black Caps rallied to beat India and reach the World Cup final Carried by Kane Williamson for much of the tournament, here's how the Black Caps rallied to beat India and reach the World Cup final

"You are a product of your environment and I was fortunate to have those experiences under [McCullum].

"Parts of that have rubbed off onto me but we weren't just losing a leader but a big player and a number of experienced players.

"We are a small country, don't have the luxury of others, but we try to get the best out of ourselves and how we operate."

England openers Jonny Bairstow and Jason Roy will be looking for a record fifth consecutive partnership of over 100 in ODI cricket in Sunday's final.

Plus, Bairstow will be eyeing a fourth straight century against the Kiwis, having hit tons in Dunedin and Christchurch in March 2018 and another in Durham in this competition.

0:50 New Zealand coach Gary Stead has said that his side have shown New Zealand coach Gary Stead has said that his side have shown

"You always plan as well as you can," said Williamson.

"We have seen Jason and Jonny at the top of the order - too much of them - but you are coming to a different game on a different day.

"England are a very well-balanced side with a number of match winners."

On whether playing in the previous final will give his team an advantage, Williamson added: "We were in a different part of the world on a different surface against a different opposition, and both sides are very different from four years ago, so it's kind of hard to compare those times.

"We have a very different group, a slightly different vibe and ethos and how we operate, but at the same time there's a real commitment to that which is a really positive thing. It's held us in good stead to this point."

Watch New Zealand face England in the World Cup final, live on Sky Sports Cricket World Cup, Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One from 9am on Sunday.