New Zealand's Kane Williamson finds World Cup final defeat to England 'hard to swallow'

New Zealand contemplate their World Cup final defeat to England

Kane Williamson branded New Zealand's World Cup final defeat to England due to an inferior boundary count 'hard to swallow'.

The Black Caps skipper saw his side edged out by England after a tied Super Over, the World Cup's version of extra time, at Lord's on Sunday.

England clinched the trophy by virtue of hitting more boundaries, where the sides were tied on 241, with the Super Over stint also tied on 15 runs apiece.

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson was named player of the tournament, despite his side's defeat in the final

New Zealand lost their second straight World Cup final - having also been beaten by Australia in 2015 - to leave Williamson lamenting the 'uncontrollables' of his side's defeat.

Asked if he felt the Super Over rules were fair, Williamson said: "I never thought I'd have to answer that question. While the emotions are raw, it's pretty hard to swallow.

"Two teams have worked really hard to get to this moment in time.

"So when two attempts to separate them with a winner and a loser still didn't perhaps shine, it just is what it is.

"The rules are there are the start. No-one probably thought we'd have to resort to that. But it was a great game of cricket."

17:53 Watch the pick of the action as England beat New Zealand in an incredible finale to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup Watch the pick of the action as England beat New Zealand in an incredible finale to the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup

Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes' match-high 110-run partnership dragged England from 86-4 to 241 all out.

Stokes could so easily have been dismissed when he appeared to hole out to Trent Boult on the boundary rope late on.

Ben Stokes scored an unbeaten 84 in the tied World Cup final at Lord's

Boult stepped on the rope in fielding the catch, however, and the Kiwi quick had the sportsmanship to admit his crucial transgression.

Stokes wound up on 84 not out before he and Buttler steered England to 15 in the Super Over.

1:58 The Ashes, original documentaries, England's winter tours, the Vitality Blast, masterclasses, The Hundred and more - Sky Sports Cricket has it covered! The Ashes, original documentaries, England's winter tours, the Vitality Blast, masterclasses, The Hundred and more - Sky Sports Cricket has it covered!

New Zealand matched that Super Over tally, meaning the destiny of the trophy was decided on boundary count, with England's 26 trumping the Black Caps' 17.

England's eventual 241 also involved another controversial moment, when Martin Guptill's shy at the stumps deflected off Stokes' bat for four byes.

Martin Guptill was unlucky not to run out Stokes late in the game

Quizzed on that incident, Williamson said: "The rule has been there for a long time.

"I don't think anything like that has ever happened. But you can't look at that and think perhaps that decided the match.

"There were so many other pieces to that game that were so important.

"It was a pretty tough pill to swallow that. We were looking pretty likely with Trent bowling pretty well.

"Whether to laugh or cry, it's your choice, isn't it. It's not anger for us, a lot of disappointment, I suppose. The guys are really feeling it.

"Today it ebbed and flowed but the guys stuck with it beautifully well. The rules are there I guess, aren't they?"