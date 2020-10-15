Former New Zealand cricket captain John Reid dies aged 92

John Reid played 58 Tests for New Zealand, scoring 3,428 runs and taking 85 wickets

Former New Zealand captain John Reid has died at the age of 92.

Reid won 58 caps in a Test career spanning from 1949 to 1965 and captained New Zealand 34 times, most notably in their first three victories as a Test nation - against West Indies in 1956 and the twice against South Africa in 1961/62.

Since 2015, the former all-rounder had been New Zealand's oldest surviving Test cricketer.

New Zealand Cricket chief executive David White said: "John R Reid was, and will remain, a household name in this country, having helped pave the way for everything that has come in his wake.

"Our thoughts and respect are with his family at this time: wife Norli; children Alison, Richard and Ann, and his grandchildren, Oliver, Megan, Christina and Angus.

"NZC will acknowledge and mark John's wonderful life and career at an appropriate time."

After retiring with 16,128 first-class runs and 466 wickets, Reid went on to become a selector and team manager for the Black Caps as well as an ICC match referee.

International Cricket Council chief executive Manu Sawhney said: "This is a sad day for cricket. John was not only a top all-rounder of his time but a fine captain as well.

"I extend my heartfelt condolences from everyone at the ICC to the family of one of the greats of the game and one whose career as a player, captain and match official will be long remembered."