Chris Cairns on 'long road' to recovery after suffering spinal stroke following heart surgery

Chris Cairns played 279 times for New Zealand between 1989 and 2006

Former New Zealand all-rounder Chris Cairns says he is on the "long road" to recovery after revealing he suffered a spinal stroke.

The 51-year-old was transferred to St Vincent's Hospital in Sydney in August having initially had surgery in Canberra six days prior for an aortic dissection, a tear in the lining of the body's main artery.

Cairns endured weeks of complications, culminating in a spinal stroke.

In a video posted on Twitter, he said: "Just over six weeks ago I suffered a type-A aortic dissection which essentially means there's a tear in one of the major arteries of the heart.

"I had several surgeries and grafts and thankfully the specialists were able to save the heart itself.

"One of the complications that arose was a spinal stroke which in itself will provide me with possibly the greatest challenge I've ever faced in rehab going forward.

"Huge thanks to the team here in Canberra and in Sydney: to the surgeons, the doctors, the nurses, the specialists - you saved my life.

"Thanks also to all the well-wishes that have been sent to my wife and I: uplifting, humbling and so, so special. A long road ahead, but I'm grateful to be here."

Cairns played 62 Tests, 215 one-day internationals and two Twenty20 matches for his country between 1989 and 2006, taking a combined 420 wickets and scoring over 8,000 runs.