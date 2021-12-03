Kane Williamson: New Zealand captain misses second Test against India through elbow injury

Kane Williamson re-aggravated a long-standing elbow injury in the drawn first Test against India

New Zealand captain Kane Williamson is set to be unavailable for a "sustained period" after he was ruled out of the second and final Test against India due to a persistent left elbow injury.

Williamson, 31, played in all of New Zealand's games at the recent T20 World Cup on their run to the final, before he led the Black Caps in the drawn first Test against India in Kanpur.

Opening batsman Tom Latham leads the tourists for the second Test in Mumbai, live on Sky Sports.

"It's been a really tough time for Kane having to deal with such a persistent injury," New Zealand coach Gary Stead said.

"While we've been able to manage the injury through the year and the T20 World Cup, the shift to Test cricket and the increased batting loading has re-aggravated his elbow."

India are without Ajinkya Rahane, who led the side in Kanpur in the absence of regular captain Virat Kohli, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and fast bowler Ishant Sharma.

The trio all suffered injuries in the drawn first Test, however, the hosts were able to recall Kohli back into the team after he was rested for the series opener.

The first day's play of the second Test was delayed due to a wet outfield after two days of heavy rain before India won the toss and chose to bat.