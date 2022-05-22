New Zealand bowl Sussex out in warm-up for England Test series

Matt Henry was one of four New Zealand bowlers to take two wickets in their friendly against Sussex

New Zealand’s bowlers shared the wickets around as they warmed up for the first Test against England with almost 80 overs against Sussex at Hove.

Matt Henry, Colin de Grandhomme and the uncapped Jacob Duffy picked up two wickets apiece, while Kyle Jamieson was the sole Black Caps seamer to go unrewarded.

Left-arm spinner Ajaz Patel also took two wickets for the tourists as Sussex posted 247 all out in 79.1 overs on the third day of their four-day friendly, replying to 342-3 declared.

Sussex opener Ali Orr top-scored with 59, sharing partnerships of 56 with skipper Tom Haines (41) and 57 with Fynn Hudson-Prentice (34).

Seamer Ollie Robinson, who has been omitted from the England squad for next month's first Test, struck a breezy 36 from 23 balls towards the end of the Sussex innings.

New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Will Young extended their side's advantage before the close, reaching 40 without loss from eight overs.

The Black Caps take on a First-Class Counties select XI later in the week at Chelmsford in their final warm-up for the first Test against England, which begins on Thursday June 2 at Lord's, live on Sky Sports Cricket.