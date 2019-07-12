AB de Villiers denies he demanded place in South Africa's World Cup squad

De Villiers first announced his retirement from international cricket in 2018

AB de Villiers has denied he demanded a place in South Africa's squad for the World Cup and has hit back at "unjustified criticism" of his conduct ahead of the tournament.

Reports in South Africa had claimed De Villiers made an offer to selectors about returning to the national side, just 24 hours before their 15-man squad for the tournament was due to be announced.

The 35-year-old insists he made no demands about returning to the squad and instead claims that he was asked about his availability for the tournament, which ended in a group stage exit for South Africa.

"Now the Proteas' World Cup campaign is over, and the team cannot be distracted, I would like to respond to unjustified criticism of me during the tournament," said De Villiers, in a lengthy statement on Twitter.

"I continue to be asked to comment on the disclosure, and distortion, of a private conversation that took place just before the squad was announced and, for the benefit of anyone who may have felt let down, would like to explain what happened.

"On the day of my announcement [from retirement], I was privately asked whether 'the door was still open' for me to play in the World Cup. I was asked. I did not offer.

"I quickly replied 'Yes'. With hindsight, maybe I should have just said no, but my natural instinct has always been to find a way to oblige whenever possible.

"I had been in decent form during the Indian Premier League and casually repeated what I had said when asked a year earlier, that I was available if required... but only if required. I made absolutely no demands at all.

"I certainly did not try to force my way into the World Cup squad on the eve of the tournament, and did not expect to be included. There was no burning issue from my side, and no sense of injustice."

South Africa failed to reach the semi-finals of the tournament

De Villiers added: "The story was not leaked by me, or anybody associated with me, or by Faf. Maybe someone wanted to deflect criticism. I don't know," de Villiers continued.

"As a result, I was unfairly described as arrogant, selfish and indecisive but, with all humility, my conscience is clear. I retired for honest reasons and, when asked if I could be available for the World Cup, agreed to keep the door open.

"In the event, understandably, the team moved on. No problem. I am not angry with anybody. Now, at this stage of my life, I would like to continue spending time with my family and to play in selected T20 tournaments in SA and around the world.

"I have been massively proud to have played for, and indeed captain, my country on the cricket field. My relationships with the Proteas players remain as strong as ever, and I will always be available to support and assist the next generation."