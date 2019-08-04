Ottis Gibson has been released from his role as South Africa coach

Former England bowling coach Ottis Gibson has been released from his role as head coach of South Africa.

Gibson, who has been linked with succeeding Trevor Bayliss as England head coach, oversaw a disappointing World Cup campaign this summer as the Proteas won just three of their nine matches.

The 50-year-old's contract with South Africa was set to expire in September, the same month in which Bayliss will step down following the conclusion of the current Ashes series.

Gibson's departure was announced by Cricket South Africa (CSA) as part of a new structure which will see the appointment of a team manager to take overall charge of all aspects of the team, as well as a director of cricket.

Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur has also been touted as a possible successor to Bayliss.

England director of men's cricket Ashley Giles said last week that he was in no rush to find Bayliss' replacement and that an interim coach could take charge of this winter's tour of New Zealand.