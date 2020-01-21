South Africa's Kagiso Rabada apologises for 'letting the team down' after ban for fourth Test

1:47 Kagiso Rabada will miss the final Test against England after picking up a demerit point for his celebration after dismissing Joe Root Kagiso Rabada will miss the final Test against England after picking up a demerit point for his celebration after dismissing Joe Root

South Africa paceman Kagiso Rabada has apologised for letting himself and his team down after he was banned for the final Test against England.

The 24-year-old will be absent for Friday's finale at the Wanderers in Johannesburg following his overzealous celebration for dismissing Joe Root on the first day in Port Elizabeth.

"It can't keep happening because I am letting the team down and I am letting myself down," said Rabada. "That is why it hurts so much.

"It is something that I didn't expect, but whether it was the right thing or the wrong thing to ban me, the reality is that I am banned."

9:20 Nasser Hussain and Michael Holding have a heated debate about whether Rabada should have been banned Nasser Hussain and Michael Holding have a heated debate about whether Rabada should have been banned

Rabada bowled Root for 27 before following through just in front of the England captain, pumping his fists and roaring in celebration.

He was fined 15 per cent of his match fee and picked up a demerit point - taking his tally to the threshold of four in a two-year period.

"I have every belief in anyone who is going to come into my spot, that they have the potential to knock anyone over," Rabada added.

S Africa vs England Live on

"I guess it gives me a chance to work on my game, and gives me a chance to have a bit of a rest."

England take a 2-1 series lead into the decisive rubber after they won the third Test by an innings and 53 runs.

Watch the fourth Test between South Africa and England from 7.30am, Friday on Sky Sports Cricket and Main Event.