Faf and Imari Du Plessis spearhead 'Feed Our Children For Their Future' as cricket family rallies round

Faf Du Plessis says he was moved "inside his heart" to help thousands of children left hungry in South Africa by the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Du Plessis and his wife Imari are at the forefront of 'Feed Our Children For Their Future' - a Covid-19 relief effort campaign designed to help kids deprived of regular meals.

Working in partnership with Hillsong Africa Foundation and many local community partners, the Du Plessis' are aiming to raise 500,000 rand to feed 35,000 kids at a time when many South Africans who have either lost their jobs or suffered a drop in income are struggling to support their families.

"I came across this video of an organisation and the one video that I saw basically ripped through my heart," said Du Plessis.

"I saw nearly 400 kids sitting on a rugby field waiting in a queue to get food and the video said that there wasn't enough food to feed everyone because the need was just too big.

"I was like 'no, this doesn't sit well with me'. Me being a dad and giving my daughter absolutely everything that I can, I wanted to make sure that kids are getting treated the same.

"You look into the eyes of kids who are three, four and five and you see they are uncomfortable, that there is pain, hurt, hunger - all of those bad things. This is not what my daughter's eyes are seeing.

"Everyone talks about kids being the future but they can't be the future if they are hungry all of the time."

It is estimated that over 1.8m jobs have been lost in South Africa as a result of coronavirus and that it will take over two years for the nation's economy to recover.

"I always knew there was a big need but it is only really when you put yourself out there that you understand what the need looks like," said Du Plessis. "When you put a face to the need, that's when it really gets you.

"There are a lot of people in South Africa who are under-privileged and who don't find life easy and coronavirus has really, really put a massive highlight on that.

"That's when I started seeing; week one, week two, week three into lockdown, how much the need is in South Africa. I was just really, really moved inside my heart to try and do something."

The batsman, who has scored over 10,000 international runs and is currently playing for Chennai Super Kings in the IPL, has received support from international players around the globe including India's Virat Kohli and England's Joe Root, Sam Curran, Stuart Broad, Mark Wood, David Willey, Sam Billings and Steven Croft.

The campaign has so far raised 275k rand - just over half of its original target - and Du Plessis is keen to ensure that the momentum garnered so far is built upon.

"I think the thing that stands out for me that has come from the coronavirus is that, yes, all of us have had some real challenges - others a lot more than some of us.

"But it has reminded me that this really, really, really difficult season that all of us has gone through together has brought a great thing from it - it is people coming together and helping each other.

"I know that it is there in South Africa but I have seen it with my own eyes and I see there is a lot of it. People are doing things purely from a place of service and helping each other.

"I think that's a great lesson for all of us going forward.

"This will eventually finish but the need in South Africa will still be there for a very long time; it was there before coronavirus and it will still be there after.

"It's important that we understand that this is a stepping-stone for us to try and do it more, to do it for longer.

"There is a role for us to play in this - to make sure that we can give the kids, who are the future, the best chance to be successful in life."

To help bring hope to kids and reach 35,000, you can donate at www.hillsongafrica.co.za/fafduplessis