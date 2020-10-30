South African cricket enters new era ahead of England series, says Kass Naidoo

Haroon Lorgat is part of South Africa's interim cricket board

South African cricket has been in a precarious position recently but Kass Naidoo believes the appointment of an interim board, including former ICC and Cricket South Africa head Haroon Lorgat, ahead of the games with England bodes well for the future…

South Africa's sports minister Nathi Mthethwa has announced a formidable nine-member interim Cricket South Africa board to be chaired by an anti-apartheid icon and former Constitutional Court Justice Zak Yacoob, for an initial period of three months, as the beleaguered federation looks to find its feet again.

There were many names bandied about in the lead up to this announcement, but the makeup of the interim board went against all speculation.

Quinton de Kock and his South Africa team-mates will host England for six white-balls games in November and December

Justice Zac Yacoob will chair the board that is made up of industry leaders and leading minds, who have the best interest of South African cricket at heart.

Announcing the board, Minister Mthethwa said that they were selected on the basis of expertise and include a mix of men and women with a range of skills in law, governance business and international relations among others.

Cricket South Africa's interim board members Judge Zak Jacoob (Chair)

Mr Omphile Ramela

Ms Judith February

Prof Andre Odendaal

Ms Nkenko Caroline Mampuru

Dr Stavros Nicolaou

Ms Andile Mbatha

Mr Haroon Lorgat

Mr Xolani Vonya

Apart from Justice Yacoob, the interim board is strong from a commercial, legal and governance perspective, with expertise including Andile Damn Mbatha (CFO of the national electoral commission).

Caroline Mampuru (Chief Director at Public Service Commission, with previous experience as Deputy Head of the national Special Investigating Unit, and Auditor General SA) and Judith February (lawyer, governance specialist and columnist and Visiting Fellow at the Wits University School of Governance) will also contribute women's representation.

It is good to see Omphile Ramela, on the board. He will play an important role in mapping out the needs of players in this fast-changing international cricket landscape. Now that he is on the interim board, he will step down as President of the South African Cricketers Association.

Previously, concerns were that the Provincial Union presidents who sat on the board struggled to act in a truly neutral capacity, and couldn't shake off their union needs. Who could blame them? Provincial cricket desperately needs more support in every respect.

The challenge is that in this fast-changing sporting environment, where commercial requirements need to be considered alongside issues of transformation, diversity and inclusion, the board itself must represent that.

The provincial voice is not completely lost, with former Easterns Cricket Union President, Xolani Vonya, added to the interim board.

Transformation is a sensitive issue and needs calm heads to action the mandate. Respected historian and seasoned cricket administrator, Professor Andre Odendaal, brings top experience. He understands the need for the game to change at all levels.

Formidable interim @OfficialCSA board announced by Minister @NathiMthethwaSA. New era for cricket! @SportArtsCultur — Kass Naidoo (@KassNaidoo) October 30, 2020

Former CSA CEO, Haroon Lorgat, returns to the game and must be eager to assist the federation pull itself together. Commercially, he could turn things around in no time.

South African cricket is a big player on the international cricket scene. Recently, the organisation has looked a shadow of itself. Now, it stands a fresh chance to truly represent the interests of an invested nation.

The initial three-month period is not a long time, but for seasoned professionals like these, they could provide the tonic South African cricket needs to rise up again.

And with the England men's cricket due to tour South Africa shortly, change could come quicker than we think.

England will play South Africa in three T20Is and three ODIs between November 27 and December 9.