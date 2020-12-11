Quinton de Kock to captain South Africa in Test cricket for 2020-21 season, starting against Sri Lanka

Quinton de Kock will captain South Africa in Test cricket for the 2020-21 season, starting with the two-match series at home to Sri Lanka from Boxing Day.

South Africa's director of cricket, Graeme Smith, had previously said De Kock was not in the running to succeed Faf du Plessis as red-ball skipper, saying the workload would be too intense on the Proteas' white-ball captain.

However, a statement released by Cricket South Africa on Friday said wicketkeeper-batsman De Kock was happy to lead in all forms in a season which is also set to feature Tests against Australia and Pakistan.

The 27-year-old will not be able to call upon Kagiso Rabada for the opening game with Sri Lanka at Centurion from December 26 - which you will be able to watch live on Sky Sports Cricket - with the seamer still nursing the adductor injury that ruled him out of the subsequently postponed ODIs against England.

However, South Africa hope the fast bowler - who has taken 197 wickets in 43 Tests - will be fit for the second Test in Johannesburg from January 3.

Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang, said in the CSA statement: "Quinton is happy to continue in the role for the next season and is comfortable with the balance of the workload and we back him fully as a captain.

"We are also pleased with the leadership group in the team and are cultivating a strong individual leadership culture at the same time, so that the team produces a sustainable stream of potential captains for the future."

Opening batsman Aiden Markram has scored three centuries in as many innings in South African domestic first-class cricket

Batsman Sarel Erwee, seamer Glenton Stuurman and wicketkeeper Kyle Verreynne have all received their first call-ups for the Sri Lanka series, while all-rounder Wiaan Mulder returns after a lengthy absence through injury.

Uncapped batsman Keegan Petersen is also included and there is a recall for opener Aiden Markram, who recently reeled off three centuries in a row in South African domestic first-class cricket.

South Africa Test squad: Quinton de Kock (captain), Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Faf du Plessis, Beuran Hendricks, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Lungi Ngidi, Rassie van der Dussen, Sarel Erwee, Anrich Nortje, Glenton Stuurman, Wiaan Mulder, Keegan Petersen, Kyle Verreynne

