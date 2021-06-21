South Africa's Keshav Maharaj becomes first Proteas bowler to take Test hat-trick since 1960 in win over West Indies

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates after taking a hat-trick in the second Test against West Indies

Keshav Maharaj became the first South African in 61 years to claim a Test hat-trick as his side secured a 2-0 series victory against West Indies in St Lucia.

The 31-year-old left-arm spinner removed Kieran Powell, Jason Holder and Joshua Da Silva in three consecutive deliveries to shatter West Indies' middle order as they slumped to 107-6, chasing a stiff target of 324.

West Indies vs South Africa scorecard

Maharaj's feat made him only the second South African player to record a hat-trick in Test cricket after seamer Geoff Griffin - who captured three England wickets with three balls at Lord's in June 1960.

West Indies were eventually bowled out for 165, with Maharaj taking 5-36 as his side clinched a 158-run victory and their first Test series success away from home since 2017.

Kagiso Rabada took the first three West Indies wickets to fall on day four in St Lucia

Resuming on 15 without loss on the fourth day at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, West Indies' task was made harder when Kagiso Rabada dismissed captain Kraigg Brathwaite (6) and Shai Hope inside his first three overs of the morning.

Powell (51) and Kyle Mayers (34) steadied the innings with a third-wicket partnership of 64, but Rabada (3-44) struck again by having Mayers caught by Dean Elgar, running back from second slip, before Maharaj took centre stage.

Powell, who had just completed his half-century, swept the spinner into the hands of deep midwicket before Holder was caught next ball off an inside edge and Wiaan Mulder's diving, one-handed catch at leg slip accounted for Da Silva.

Kieran Powell scored 51 at the top of the order for West Indies before becoming the first of Keshav Maharaj's five victims

With Roston Chase unable to bat after he picked up a leg injury while fielding, it was left to Jermaine Blackwood (25) and Kemar Roach (27) to delay South Africa's victory charge with a stubborn partnership of 40 after lunch.

But Lungi Ngidi had Blackwood caught behind before Maharaj returned to complete his five-for as Roach and Jayden Seales (7) both holed out.

The two sides now meet in a five-match T20I series at St George's, Grenada, which gets under way on Saturday.