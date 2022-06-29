Temba Bavuma to miss South Africa's all-format tour of England this summer with elbow injury

South Africa white-ball captain Temba Bavuma will the whole of this summer's multi-format tour of England due to an elbow injury.

The 32-year-old sustained the injury during the recent tour of India, with his recovery time expected to be at least eight weeks.

South Africa will play England in three one-day internationals, three T20 internationals and three Test matches between July 19 and September 12.

Left-arm spinner Keshav Maharaj will captain South Africa's ODI side in Bavuma's absence, with David Miller to helm the T20 team

Seamer Kagiso Rabada is part of the Test and T20 squads but will be rested for the one-day internationals.

Batter Rilee Rossouw has been recalled to the T20 team and is in line for his first international appearance since 2016, while 21-year-old fast bowler Gerald Coetzee is called up for the first time

ODI squad: Keshav Maharaj (captain), Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Janneman Malan, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Lizaad Williams, Khaya Zondo, Kyle Verreynne.

T20 sqaud: David Miller (captain), Gerald Coetzee, Quinton de Kock, Reeza Hendricks, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Rilee Rossouw, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen.

Test squad: Dean Elgar (captain), Sarel Erwee, Marco Jansen, Simon Harmer, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Duanne Olivier, Keegan Petersen, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Lutho Sipamla, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne, Khaya Zondo, Glenton Stuurman.