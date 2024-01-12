South Africa axing of U19 captain David Teeger ahead of Cricket World Cup sparks antisemitism row

David Teeger has been stood down as South Africa U19 captain over fears he will be targeted by protests related to the war in Gaza; his position has been under the spotlight since he was reported to have honoured the Israeli army when he won a Jewish Rising Star award last year

Cricket South Africa's decision to remove David Teeger as their Under-19 captain citing security concerns has sparked accusations of antisemitism in the country.

Teeger has been stood down as skipper at this month's Under-19 World Cup in South Africa over fears he will be targeted by protests related to the war in Gaza. His position has been under the spotlight since he was reported to have honoured the Israeli army when he won a Jewish Rising Star award last year.

Cricket South Africa (CSA) had initially confirmed the 19-year-old would lead his country at the upcoming tournament after commissioning a barrister to examine the case, but has now reversed its position based on security advice.

Tensions over the Palestinian conflict are running high in South Africa, which has formally accused Israel of genocide at the United Nations International Court of Justice, and there are fears the World Cup could be disrupted.

"We have been advised that protests related to the war in Gaza can be anticipated at the venues for the tournament," read a statement from CSA.

"We have also been advised that they are likely to focus on the position of the SA Under-19 captain, David Teeger, and that there is a risk that they could result in conflict or even violence, including between rival groups of protesters.

"CSA has a primary duty to safeguard the interests and safety of all those involved in the World Cup and must accordingly respect the expert advice of those responsible for the safety of participants and spectators. In all the circumstances, CSA has decided that David should be relieved of the captaincy for the tournament. This is in the best interests of all the players, the SA U19 team and David himself."

But the decision caused outrage from the South African Jewish Board of Deputies, whose national chair Karen Milner issued an angry response accusing discrimination.

"The decision by Cricket South Africa to relieve David Teeger of his Under-19 captaincy of the World Cup team starting next week in South Africa is an outrageous act of antisemitism," she said.

"There is no basis for this decision, other than the fact that Teeger is Jewish. This is not the first time that Jews have been excluded from sporting bodies in our history. The SAJBD will do everything in its power to fight against this vicious prejudice."

Sky Sports News understands that Cricket South Africa is looking into the statement made by Milner. CSA is not commenting at this stage.