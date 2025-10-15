South Africa's 10-Test winning streak ended by Pakistan as Proteas beaten by 93 runs in series opener at Lahore

South Africa's 10-Test winning streak came to an end as they suffered a 93-run defeat to Pakistan in the series opener in Lahore.

The Proteas' run of victories culminated with a triumph against Australia in the World Test Championship final at Lord's this summer.

The longest winning streak in men's Tests is 16, achieved twice by Australia, firstly between October 1999 and February 2021 and then again from December 2005 to January 2028.

West Indies won 11 in a row, all against either England or Australia, in 1984, with South Africa's 10 victories on the trot fourth on the list.

Image: South Africa's defeat ended a 10-Test winning streak which culminated in securing the World Test Championship title

The Proteas began day four on 51-2 in a chase of 277 and were bundled out for 183 as spinner Noman Ali (4-79) and left-am pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi (4-33) shared eight wickets.

Dewald Brevis top-scored for South Africa with a run-a-ball 54 and opener Ryan Rickelton made 45 but the next best return was Kyle Verreynne's 19.

The Test was both sides' first match of the 2025-27 World Test championship cycle.

Pakistan now lie second in the standings behind Australia, who swept West Indies 3-0 in the Caribbean across June and July.

England sit fifth at the moment after two wins, two defeats and a draw at home to India, with their next action The Ashes in Australia, starting on November 21 in Perth.

The second and final Test between Pakistan and South Africa takes place in Rawalpindi from October 20 before the nations meet in three T20 internationals and as many one-day internationals.