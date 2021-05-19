Scotland News

Scotland lose to Netherlands on long-awaited return to one-day international action

Scotland suffer defeat in first international since December 2019 as Netherlands emerge 14-run winners in rain-affected first ODI in Rotterdam; home batsman Max O'Dowd scores third half-century in as many games as Dutch move 1-0 up in two-match series

Last Updated: 19/05/21 9:02pm

Max O'Dowd scored 82 as Netherlands beat Scotland in the first of two one-day internationals
Scotland suffered defeat in their first cricket international since December 2019 as they went down to Netherland by 14 runs in the first of two ODIs in Rotterdam.

Scotland - who last played an ODI against UAE over 500 days ago - could only manage 149-8 chasing 164 for victory in a game reduced to 33 overs a side after a rain delay.

Richie Berrington top-scored with 41 and George Munsey struck 27 but the visitors were contained by the Netherlands, including Vivian Kingma (3-21) and ex-Somerset seamer Paul van Meekeren (2-28).

Kingma removed three of the top four - Berrington one of his scalps - while Van Meekeren's victims included Calum MacLeod, who was bowled for 14.

Netherlands - who will now be looking to wrap up a series win in the second and final game at the same venue on Thursday - carded 163-8 having been 98-6, with Max O'Dowd scoring 82 from 102 balls.

New Zealand-born O'Dowd has now struck fifties in each of his three one-day internationals, having notched an unbeaten 86 and then 59 in against Zimbabwe in June 2019.

Netherlands managed 62 from their final eight overs with O'Dowd helped by a cameo from No 8 Logan van Beek (24 off 21) after the middle-order had been shredded by Gavin Main (2-16) and Mark Watt (2-28).

