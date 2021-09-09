Former England batsman Jonathan Trott to work with Scotland ahead of T20 World Cup

Jonathan Trott scored over 6,700 runs for England during his international career

Former England batsman Jonathan Trott will be part of Scotland's coaching team in the build-up to the T20 World Cup in the United Arab Emirates and Oman.

Three-time Ashes winner Trott scored 6,792 runs for England across the formats between 2007 and 2015, while his roles since retiring as a player have included being a batting coach with England and batting consultant at his former county Warwickshire.

Scotland head coach Shane Burger said: "What we have in Jonathan is great knowledge and experience of high-performance environments. He's played in World Cups, Ashes series and travelled to many destinations around the world.

"He also understands the demands and high pressures of international sport and the environments that they bring with them and it'll be fantastic to have him as a support in the build-up to the World Cup."

Cricket Scotland chief executive Gus Mackay added: "The addition of the experienced Jonathan Trott who will work with the team up to the start of the World Cup demonstrates our intentions.

"These are exciting times for Scottish cricket and we are all excited about going to the T20 World Cup and doing well on the international stage."

Scotland play a three-match T20 series against Zimbabwe in Edinburgh next week before flying out to Oman in late September.

The side begin their T20 World Cup campaign against Bangladesh on October 17, before further games against Papua New Guinea and Oman.

If Scotland finish in the top two in their group, they will advance into the Super 12 stage.

Scotland have named an initial 17-man squad for the World Cup, which will be trimmed to 15 by October 10.

Scotland T20 World Cup squad: Kyle Coetzer (captain), Richard Berrington, Dylan Budge, Matthew Cross, Josh Davey, Alasdair Evans, Chris Greaves, Oli Hairs, Michael Leask, Calum Macleod, George Munsey, Safyaan Sharif, Chris Sole, Hamza Tahir, Craig Wallace, Mark Watt, Brad Wheal