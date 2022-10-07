Cricket Scotland appoints Anjan Luthra as new chair after review that found organisation 'institutionally racist'

Anjan Luthra has been appointed as Cricket Scotland's new chair for a two-year period

Anjan Luthra has been appointed as Cricket Scotland's new chair for a two-year period as the organisation looks to rebuild after being found institutionally racist by an independent review.

Luthra, who runs a London-based media company, played youth-level cricket for Scotland.

Cricket Scotland's previous board resigned shortly before the findings of the review into alleged racism were published, with new independent board members to now be appointed in due course.

Luthra said: "Playing international cricket for Scotland Under 15, 17 and 19s was the proudest moment of my life. It is an honour to join Cricket Scotland as chair and I look forward to working with all stakeholders in transforming the organisation.

"Cricket has been a major part of my life and I am excited to bring my experience across business, technology and sport to elevate Scottish cricket domestically and on the international stage.

"The [review] highlighted serious institutional failings and I am committed to implementing the recommendations and findings from the report as we rebuild the organisation, starting with the appointment of independent board members.

"Major challenges and opportunities lie ahead and I am excited about what the future holds for Cricket Scotland."

Gordon Arthur, interim CEO of Cricket Scotland, added: "I congratulate Anjan for being appointed the new chair of Cricket Scotland.

"Anjan's appointment is a major step in moving Scottish cricket forward. He is accomplished, dynamic and entrepreneurial with ambitious plans to develop the game of cricket.

"He has vast experience in the business world and brings the perfect combination of skills, passion, experience and ambition."