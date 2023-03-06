Scotland appoint Doug Watson as interim head coach ahead of Cricket World Cup qualifying tournaments

Scotland have appointed Doug Watson as their interim head coach ahead of qualifying tournaments for the next 50 and 20-over World Cups.

Watson, who is currently head coach of male performance with New Zealand domestic side Auckland Aces, will start his role with Scotland on April 8 and is contracted until July 31.

Scotland will compete in the 50-over World Cup Qualifier in Zimbabwe in June and July as they try to earn a spot in the main tournament in India in October and November.

Watson's side will then host the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier in Edinburgh July, in which the top two sides will reach the 2024 T20 World Cup in USA and the West Indies.

Watson, who has taken over following the departure of previous head coach Shane Burger to Somerset's staff, said: "I'm really thankful to everyone at Auckland Cricket for allowing me to pursue this opportunity with Cricket Scotland.

"It's a wonderful chance for me to coach another country, and Scotland's Men have been doing really well over the last four years.

"I'm looking forward to carrying on and developing the great work that Shane Burger has put in here. I know Shane well, he's worked really hard to help get Scotland to where they are.

"I know it's obviously a short period of time that I'll be in charge, but there are two massive tournaments coming up which will be tough for us, especially the Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

"But it's also an exciting time as well - I'm looking forward to it and it's going to be fun."

Watson was head coach of Namibia between 2012 and 2015, while his other roles have included working with Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League and serving as New Zealand's batting coach during their recent 1-1 Test series draw at home to England.