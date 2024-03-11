Cricket Scotland found to have engaged in 'unacceptable' treatment of women and girls by 'damning' new report

Nine recommendations have been developed for Cricket Scotland to implement in support of improving the culture within the governing body and the wider sport, leading to behavioural change
Monday 11 March 2024 20:35, UK
A "damning" report has revealed serious and "completely unacceptable" concerns around Cricket Scotland's treatment of women and girls.
The McKinney Report findings were released following an informal and anonymous fact-finding process that began in November 2023.
It highlighted that sexism was "very much in evidence" with examples showing "a high degree of prejudice and discrimination towards both female staff and players" within cricket in Scotland.
Furthermore, in the years prior to 2022 it was noted individuals in senior leadership positions had "displayed bullying characteristics".
The findings come two years after the whole Cricket Scotland board resigned on the eve of the publication of an independent report which uncovered institutional racism within Cricket Scotland.
That 'Changing The Boundaries' report - undertaken after two former internationals Majid Haq and Qasim Sheikh told Sky Sports News racism had blighted their careers - found 448 indicators of institutional racism and of 31 'tests' used to measure the problem, Cricket Scotland failed on 29, while only partially meeting the required standard on the remaining two.
The latest report has highlighted that prior to the Changing the Boundaries report in 2022:
There was also evidence suggesting a step change in approach by the senior leadership team where poor behaviours are no longer tolerated, with several of the current staff and players confident about reporting concerns without fear of repercussion.
Although there are examples of sexism which are current there is no evidence to suggest that there are current examples of misogyny which is described as a hatred of women.
Several root causes leading to sexism were identified, including the make-up of committees, embedded male behaviours, under representation of female game officials, lack of long-term strategy for the women's game and the lack of funding.
Cricket Scotland is currently looking at equity on pay for future years which will bring parity between male and female players on remuneration, while one of Cricket Scotland's objectives is for the same match fees and tour fees to be applied for both men and women.
Meanwhile, there were recommendations made for Cricket Scotland including:
Trudy Lindblade, Cricket Scotland CEO said: "This report is a damning indictment of the treatment of female players and staff within our organisation. It is evident that Cricket Scotland allowed behaviours to take place that were disrespectful, demeaning and deeply concerning, and that these were allowed to continue for a significant period.
"This is completely unacceptable, and I wholeheartedly apologise to every single person who was affected and let down by the governing body.
"This report also highlights the huge amount of work that we need to do throughout cricket in Scotland to improve the standing of women and girls within our sport.
"We are committed to making the governing body and our sport welcoming and safe for all women and girls, and together with our regional associations and clubs we will work collectively to ensure there is no place for misogyny, sexism, or discrimination of any kind within our sport. Our new strategy, which is to be released shortly, will put the health and growth of women and girls' cricket at its forefront.
"Several of the recommendations from the McKinney Report are already underway, but there is still a significant amount of work to be done by Cricket Scotland, our regions, and our clubs to affect the change that is needed.
"Cricket Scotland now has a robust disciplinary and complaints process in place, and I would strongly urge anyone who has been affected by the findings of the report and who feels they need to raise a complaint to use this process. These recently established processes demonstrate that Cricket Scotland is capable of handling matters in a transparent and considered manner."