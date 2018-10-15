Sanath Jayasuriya charged with breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code

Sanath Jayasuriya has been charged with two counts of breaching ICC Anti-Corruption Code

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has charged Sanath Jayasuriya with two counts of breaching the Anti-Corruption Code.

The former captain and opening batsman is accused of refusing to cooperate with any investigation conducted by the ICC's anti-corruption unit, the ICC said in a statement.

Jayasuriya was reportedly asked to cooperate with an inquiry from ACU chief Alex Marshall who visited Sri Lanka last week.

The 49-year-old has also been charged with trying to conceal, destroy or tamper with evidence that could be crucial to the anti-corruption investigation.

Mr Jayasuriya has 14 days from October 15, 2018, to respond to the charges.

The ICC has stated no further comment in respect of the charges will be made at this stage.

Jayasuriya played 110 Tests, 445 one-day internationals and 31 Twenty20s for Sri Lanka during his illustrious career between 1989-2011. He is also a former member of Sri Lanka's parliament.